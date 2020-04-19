Robert and Connie McKane of Lititz are proud to announce the engagement of their son, Justin R. McKane, to Victoria A. Horak. She is the daughter of Robert and Jody Horak of Canonsburg, PA. Justin graduated from Warwick High School, class of 2004. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Pittsburgh PA. Victoria is a 2012 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. She is a pharmacy technician at DeltaCareRx in Pittsburgh PA. An August 2020 wedding is planned at the George Washington Hotel in Washington, PA.
McKane - Horak Engagements
