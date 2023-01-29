Mark and Rebecca Christman of Millersville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Mary Christman to James Masse, son of Michael Masse, Sr. and the late Nancy Bryant Masse, of West Boylston, Massachusetts. Mary is a gradute of St. John's College, Annapolis and University of Massachusetts, Boston and is employed as a staff nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. James is a graduate of University of Rhode Island and is employed as an environmental scientist with Conecco Engineers and Scientists. The couple met while both volunteering with AmeriCorps in Iowa. A spring 2024 wedding is planned.
Masse Christman Engagement
LNP Media Group, Inc.