Martin - Wenger Engagements

Jerry and Denise Wenger of Bird in Hand, PA are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sally Wenger to Brock Martin, son of Barry and Linda Martin, Chambersburg, PA.
Sally graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 2011, Messiah College in 2015, and York College in 2020 with a degree in Nurse Anesthesia. She is employed as a CRNA at WellSpan York Hospital.
Brock graduated from Chambersburg High School in 2010, Shepherd University in 2015, and Excela School of Nurse Anesthesia in 2019. He is also employed as a CRNA at WellSpan York Hospital.
They plan to be married in August 2021.