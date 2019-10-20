We are happy to announce the engagement of Kevin Martin, son of Bob & Kathy Martin of East Petersburg and Jenna Gavin, daughter of Mike & Sue Gavin of Wantagh, NY. Kevin is the director of brewery operations for Cascade Brewing Co., Portland, OR. Jenna is the brand manager for Pacific Foods, Portland, OR. The wedding will be held in August, 2020.
Martin - Gavin Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Doubles wins complete L-L League sweep of all 6 crowns in District 3 girls tennis
- Lampeter-Strasburg edges Manheim Township 2-1 in OT for 1st L-L field hockey title
- Vehicle drives into Stoudt's Antique Mall in Adamstown Borough: police
- New charges filed against Lancaster County doctor William Vollmar: police
- What’s it take to become a cast member at Field of Screams haunted attraction? We found out [photos]
- 'Fleabag' is back on stage and coming live to movie theaters; Here's where to see it in Lancaster County
-
November 1963: Lancaster, like all of America, stunned by Kennedy assassination
- Investigators debated for years over when to charge husband for wife's fiery slaying in 2010
- SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage of Friday's L-L League football Week 9 games
- Score-happy Columbia sweeps away Northern Lebanon
- Speedy senior Jeffrey Harley leads Lancaster Catholic to section-clinching shutout of Donegal