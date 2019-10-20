Martin - Gavin Engagements
Buy Now

Martin - Gavin Engagements

We are happy to announce the engagement of Kevin Martin, son of Bob & Kathy Martin of East Petersburg and Jenna Gavin, daughter of Mike & Sue Gavin of Wantagh, NY. Kevin is the director of brewery operations for Cascade Brewing Co., Portland, OR. Jenna is the brand manager for Pacific Foods, Portland, OR. The wedding will be held in August, 2020.

LNP Media Group, Inc.