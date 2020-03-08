Larry and Wendy Keener of Ronks, PA are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Rosalyn Keener to Samuel Marquard of Oneonta, AL. Rosalyn is a Hairdresser/Wood finisher and graduate of Conestoga Valley and Montana Wilderness School of the Bible. Samuel is the son of Eric Marquard of Oneonta, AL and Jenna McCullough of Lancaster, PA. Samuel is a graduate of Oneonta High School and Lancaster Bible College. He is an Army Officer stationed at Fort Carson, CO. He formally popped the question in Gatlinburg, TN on Valentine's Day. A May wedding is planned for this year in Bainbridge, PA.
Marquard - Keener Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Lancaster Bible College's Caitlin Hickey earns NEAC women's basketball Player of the Year honors
- Manheim Central's Will Betancourt wins PIAA Class 3A wrestling title at 120 pounds
- 3 dead after crash on Route 222 Saturday afternoon
- Lancaster school board director Randolph Carney dies
- In joining Atlantis Rugby, Bella Vogel carving out a path to success [column]
- Zenkaikon says plans for March event still on despite coronavirus
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- Lancaster investor buys Conestoga House and Gardens, plans to use Marietta Ave. property as event site
- Lancaster Catholic's Ross Conway tallies career-high, hits go-ahead shot in 59-56 PIAA first round win
- Linden Hall builds early lead, pulls away late to defeat South Williamsport in PIAA girls basketball opener
- Mount Calvary shakes off slow start, advances in state boys basketball playoffs