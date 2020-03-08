Marquard - Keener Engagements
Larry and Wendy Keener of Ronks, PA are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Rosalyn Keener to Samuel Marquard of Oneonta, AL. Rosalyn is a Hairdresser/Wood finisher and graduate of Conestoga Valley and Montana Wilderness School of the Bible. Samuel is the son of Eric Marquard of Oneonta, AL and Jenna McCullough of Lancaster, PA. Samuel is a graduate of Oneonta High School and Lancaster Bible College. He is an Army Officer stationed at Fort Carson, CO. He formally popped the question in Gatlinburg, TN on Valentine's Day. A May wedding is planned for this year in Bainbridge, PA.

