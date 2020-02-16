Lugar - Bhagat Engagements

A winter hiking trip in Zion National Park was the setting for Daniel J. Lugar's proposal to Priya P. Bhagat. Daniel, son of Mr. Thomas and Dr. Debbie Lugar, Lititz, is a 2011 Warwick High School graduate. He completed his undergraduate degree in biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State University in 2015 and is currently a chemical engineering Ph.D. candidate at the University of Maryland. Priya, daughter of Mrs. Sapana and Dr. Parimal Bhagat, Greensburg, PA is a 2011 graduate of Hempfield Area High School in Greensburg. She completed a B.S. in chemical engineering at Penn State University and a master's degree in chemical engineering at the University of Maryland. She is employed as an engineer at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD. A fall 2021 wedding is planned.
