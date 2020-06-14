Jeanne and Robert Osborne, of Lititz, are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Beatrice Anne to Alexander William Levicoff, son of Jerold and Valerie Levicoff of Dresher, PA. Alexander is a K-8 general music teacher at Daroff Charter School in Philadelphia. Beatrice, a 2011 Manheim Township graduate, is a private voice and piano teacher in King of Prussia. They are both staff singers at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Whitemarsh. Both graduated from the Boyer School of Music at Temple University, Beatrice with a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance, Alexander with a Bachelor of Music in Music Education with a concentration in voice. A May 2021 wedding is planned in Lancaster, PA.
Levicoff - Osborne Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.