Richard and Bobbie Campbell are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Lynn Campbell to Matthew Russell Latschar, son of John and Christine Latschar. Melissa (Bryan County HS and Georgia Southern University) and Matt (Conestoga Valley HS and Millersville University) met in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood, MO fall of 2019 and were engaged in Watertown, NY on December 21, 2020. The wedding is July 22, 2022 in the Smoky Mountains of TN.
Latschar - Campbell Engagements
