Landis - Moore Engagements
John and Laurie Moore of Lancaster are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Amber to Kam Landis, son of John and Boni Landis of Lititz. Amber is a graduate of Conestoga Valley HS and earned a bachelor's degree from Lancaster Bible College. She is employed as a teacher at Hinkletown Mennonite School. Kam is a graduate from Manheim Central HS and attended Universal Technical Institute. He is employed as a diesel mechanic at Adcock Brothers Service Center. A November 2020 wedding is planned.

