John and Laurie Moore of Lancaster are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Amber to Kam Landis, son of John and Boni Landis of Lititz. Amber is a graduate of Conestoga Valley HS and earned a bachelor's degree from Lancaster Bible College. She is employed as a teacher at Hinkletown Mennonite School. Kam is a graduate from Manheim Central HS and attended Universal Technical Institute. He is employed as a diesel mechanic at Adcock Brothers Service Center. A November 2020 wedding is planned.
Landis - Moore Engagements
