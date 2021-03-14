Stephen and Christine Sproles of Lititz, PA are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Lauren Elizabeth Sproles to Nicholas David Lager, son of Robert and Carrie Lager of Doylestown, PA. Nick surprised Lauren by asking for her hand in marriage on Point Pleasant beach last summer. Lauren is a 2011 Warwick graduate and earned her Business Administration degree from Eastern University in 2015. She is an Education Consultant Manager at Vanguard Financial and is currently working on her MBA from Villanova University. Nick is a 2013 graduate from Central Bucks East High School and a 2013 West Chester University graduate in Economics and Finance. Nick currently works as an advisor at Personal Capital a wealth management company and also gives back to the community as a paramedic. A 2021 New Year's Eve wedding is planned at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in the Poconos.
Lager - Sproles Engagements
