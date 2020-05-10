Vicky Martin of Ephrata, PA, and Paul Martin of Alvord, Texas are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Martin, to Terry Kramer. He is the son of Dianne and Terry Kramer Sr. of Minersville, PA. Nicole met Terry when he was a member of the cross country team at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology where her Dad was his coach. They were friends for a few years but lost touch. They reconnected in 2012 and Terry asked Nicole on a date on April Fool's Day. At first, Nicole said "no" because she thought he was just joking, but they have been together ever since that first date. After Terry won his feature race in the Roadrunner class, he proposed to Nicole in Victory Lane at Big Diamond Speedway. They are looking forward to their October 2020 wedding.
Kramer - Martin Engagements
