The couple met while attending Donegal High School in 2011, and began dating in 2013. The groom graduated in 2014, and the bride in 2015. The groom went on to attend the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering while the bride attended Wilson College. Upon college completion, the groom received his commission with the United States Navy. He has since served on the USS John Warner Submarine completing two deployments. He is currently stationed at the University of Michigan. Upon completing her undergraduate degree, the bride attended Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine she will complete training in 2023. The couple got engaged on a camping trip at Monument Valley, Arizona in September 2019. They will be married on New Years' Eve 2022 surrounded by family and friends.
Kosinski Rankin Engagement
