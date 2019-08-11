Kolmer - Basom Engagements

Todd and Shelley Basom of Manheim, PA, are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Abigail Basom, to Peter Kolmer, son of Walter and Dorothy Kolmer, of Lititz, PA.
Abigail is a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School and a recent graduate of Penn State University. She is currently employed as a Behavior Technician at the Vista School, in Middletown, PA.
Peter is a graduate of Warwick High School and Millersville University. He is employed at Schuylkill Valley Sports as a Team Sales Representative.
A September 27th, 2019 wedding is planned.