Key - Longenderfer Engagements

Brandon Key and Sarah Longenderfer recently announced their engagement. Sarah is the daughter of Dan and Sally Longenderfer. She is a 2011 graduate of Warwick High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Mary Washington. Brandon is the son of Deborah Key and the late Greg Key. He is a 2010 graduate of Twin Valley High School and a 2014 graduate of East Stroudsburg University. A May 2020 wedding is planned in Lancaster city.

