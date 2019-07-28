Brandon Key and Sarah Longenderfer recently announced their engagement. Sarah is the daughter of Dan and Sally Longenderfer. She is a 2011 graduate of Warwick High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Mary Washington. Brandon is the son of Deborah Key and the late Greg Key. He is a 2010 graduate of Twin Valley High School and a 2014 graduate of East Stroudsburg University. A May 2020 wedding is planned in Lancaster city.
Key - Longenderfer Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
-
Why do Amish people marry on Thursdays? Who was the last Democrat to represent Lancaster County in Congress? [We the People]
- Knapp, LaBarbera help Pennsylvania down Maryland 11-5, complete Big 26 Classic sweep
- LNP Tournament Midget Division begins play today
- Barnstormers conclude strong homestand with win over Southern Maryland
- Police release name of driver killed in Rt. 30 crash in East Hempfield Sunday morning [update]
- Lancaster County coroner IDs man's body recovered from Susquehanna River
-
Lancaster That Was: 100 tombstones vandalized in Columbia cemetery in 1969
- James Taylor, Jackson Browne collaborator Danny Kortchmar will bring band of all-star session musicians to Long's Park
- Game Warden Camp Creek teaches youngsters about role of ‘thin green line’
- Lancaster Watchdog: Missing traffic arm raises questions; pole replaced in Upper Leacock
- Urban Outfitters again mulls Gap expansion as new law opens window into tax-break decisions