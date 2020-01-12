Benjamin Horning, son of Ray & Roberta Horning, and Jacquelyn Carier, daughter of Philippe Carier and the late Sheree Kohler, are excited to announce their engagement. Ben and Jacquelyn both graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2012. They met online in 2017 and in 2019 Ben popped the question in Yosemite National Park. They have joyfully decided to tie the knot in October 2020.
Horning - Carier Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Shewbridge grows into versatile leader for Lancaster Bible College
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- Man shoots another man after minor vehicle crash in Lancaster city Friday night: police
-
In 2006, Amish school shooting brought the world’s attention to Lancaster County [historic front page]
- UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster site is now taxable, but it's paying less than when it was exempt
- Similarities between humans and chimpanzees include the ability to teach, F&M researchers say
- Warwick scores Senior Night win over Cedar Crest as CPIHL Viola Division playoff race heats up
- Rachel Robinson 'excited to see what the future holds' after USA Field Hockey selection
- Hempfield girls cement top spot in L-L League Section 1 race, hold off rival Manheim Township at wire
- Elizabethtown pulls away from Lebanon in 63-46 boys basketball win to remain in Section 2 first-place tie
- Penn State WR coach Parker leaving to become West Virginia OC