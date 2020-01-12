Horning - Carier Engagements
Buy Now

Horning - Carier Engagements

Benjamin Horning, son of Ray & Roberta Horning, and Jacquelyn Carier, daughter of Philippe Carier and the late Sheree Kohler, are excited to announce their engagement. Ben and Jacquelyn both graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2012. They met online in 2017 and in 2019 Ben popped the question in Yosemite National Park. They have joyfully decided to tie the knot in October 2020.

LNP Media Group, Inc.