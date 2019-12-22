We are happy to announce the engagement of Allison Stark, daughter of Mark Stark, Leola, PA and Tonia Stark, Elizabethtown, PA to Devin Heller, son of Carol Rohrer, Lititz, PA and Jesse Heller, Spring Hill, FL. Devin is a City Carrier for the Lancaster Postal Service and Allison is a full-time college student and nanny. The couple met online in 2017 and have joyfully decided to tie the knot in November 2020.
Heller - Stark Engagements
