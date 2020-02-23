Hayden - MacDonald Engagements
Hayden - MacDonald Engagements

Timothy and Lorraine MacDonald of Denver, PA are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter Keara to Sean Hayden, son of Francis and Virginia Hayden of Warrington, PA. Sean popped the question on Christmas Eve during the opening of stocking stuffers. They'll tie the knot on November 28, 2020, in Lancaster, PA.

