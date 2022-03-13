Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Houser of Lititz, PA are filled with joy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Cassandra Houser, to Eric Harrower, son of John And Leslie Harrower of Batavia, New York on August 6, 2021. Cassandra is currently finishing up her PHD in Immunology at University of Rochester. She graduated from Loyola University in Baltimore and Lancaster Catholic High School. Eric is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and with his brother runs a family lumber business in Batavia, NY. They will be married in August of 2022.
Harrower - Houser Engagements
