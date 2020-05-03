Ed and Karen Halstead of Manheim are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Alison Marie to Corey Michael Gill, son of Shane and Christine Gill of Hopewell Junction, NY now living in Maricopa, AZ. Alison is a 2011 graduate of Manheim Central H.S. Corey is a 2010 graduate of John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction, New York. Alison graduated in 2012 from Pulse Beauty Academy and has been working as a cosmetologist. Corey graduated in 2014 from Boston University with degrees in Human Physiology and Anthropology. He will graduate in May 2021 from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and will begin a 7-year Neurosurgery Residency. An April 2021 wedding is planned in Lancaster, PA.
Gill - Halstead Engagements
