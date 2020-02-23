Gemmill - Ehrhart Engagements

Brittni Ehrhart, daughter of Sue Ehrhart of Warren, PA and Bruce Ehrhart of Irvine, PA is to be married to Wesley Gemmill, son of Dr. Thomas and Valerie Gemmill of Lancaster, PA. The wedding will take place on July 31, 2020, in Golden Colorado.
Brittni is a 2007 graduate of Youngsville HS. She earned a bachelor's degree from Albright College and a master's degree from Emporia State University. She is currently a Marketing Manager for the city government in Aurora, CO.
Wesley is a 2004 graduate of Penn Manor HS. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware and a master's degree from Colorado State University. He is a Field Examiner for Wells Fargo Capital Finance in Denver, CO.