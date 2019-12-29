Galbreath - Schouten Engagements

Maddie and Brogan are finally getting married!
Jacqueline and Erik Schouten, of Lititz, are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter Madeline, to Brogan Galbreath, son of Barbara and Troy Galbreath, of Lititz.
Madeline is a graduate of Salus University and is a practicing Speech and Language Pathologist in Philadelphia. Brogan is a recent graduate of Villanova University and is currently a medical student at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Maddie first met Brogan as a senior in high school, being a " cougar", she had no issues dating Brogan, two years her junior. From the first time they met there was no doubt love had found a home. Seven years later both families couldn't be happier to celebrate their wedding on June 20th, 2020.