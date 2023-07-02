Fisher Thumm Engagement

Bailey Thumm, daughter of Brian and Janet Thumm, Robesonia, to Ryan Fisher, son of Omar and Michelle Fisher, Paradise.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Lebanon Valley College, Annville, where she received a bachelor's degree in political science and business administration. She is employed as a Federal Affairs Specialist for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
Her fianc is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in real estate risk management and a master's degree in accounting. He is employed as a staff accountant for Walz Group.