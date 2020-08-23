Erb - Hayward Engagements

Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Hayward, Jr. of Lancaster, are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Anne Virginia Mary, to Darian Miles Erb, son of Mr. David M. Erb of Manheim and Mrs. Karen J. Erb of Landisville.
The bride to be is a graduate of the Lancaster County Christian School and a 2017 graduate of Lancaster Bible College. She is employed as a middle school girls' soccer coach at LCCS, as an assistant to the athletic director at Veritas Academy, and as a bookseller at Barnes & Noble. The groom to be is a graduate of Hempfield High School and a 2017 graduate of Northland College. He is employed as a plating engineer at TE Connectivity. Darian and Anne are so grateful to God for bringing them together! A December 2020 wedding is planned. Soli Deo Gloria.