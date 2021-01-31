Kim and Bruce Kleindienst of Rockaway, NJ are excited to share the engagement of their daughter, Kelly to Samuel Epps, son of Greg and Lori Epps of Elizabethtown, PA. The young couple got engaged at Storm King, NY in October of 2019. Both are graduates of Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, PA, and recently purchased their first home there. The Bride to be is an Occupational Therapist in the public school system and the Groom to be is a partnership associate at a design agency. Their wedding is planned for July 2021 with a honeymoon to Hawaii afterward. Many blessings to the young couple.
Epps - Kleindienst Engagements
