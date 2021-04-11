Rob and Pam Kiskaddon are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel to Youssef El Haddad, both of Philadelphia. Rachel is a 2009 Warwick High School graduate. She graduated from Stony Brook University, New York, with a Bachelor of Arts with dual majors, Anthropology and Art History. She earned her Master of Arts in Museum Education Studies from the University of the Arts, Philadelphia. She is the Education and Public Relations Manager for the American Swedish Historical Museum, Philadelphia. Youssef is the son of Driss and Zhor El Haddad, Meknes, Morocco. He graduated from the University of Burgundy, Dijon, France with a degree in Business. He is currently self-employed. Rachel and Youssef plan to marry in August 2022 in Philadelphia followed by a fall 2022 celebration in Morocco.
El Haddad - Kiskaddon Engagements
