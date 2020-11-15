Robert and Angela Beck of Mountville, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Paxton Haley, to Matthew Thomas Drumheller, son of Barry Drumheller and Joan Kimsey, of Ephrata. Paxton is a 2014 graduate of Hempfield High School. She earned degrees in English and Education from Bloomsburg University. Matt is a 2015 Lancaster Catholic High School alumnus who earned a degree in Engineering from Villanova University. A September 2021 wedding is planned.
Drumheller - Beck Engagements
