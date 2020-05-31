Linda Douglas Cunningham, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, along with Roger and Marlene DeBoer, of St. Cloud Minnesota, are pleased to announce the engagement of Lauren Cunningham to Jonathan DeBoer. Lauren is a graduate of Millersville University and Pennsylvania State University and is a Clinical Specialist in the field of Respiratory Therapy at Pennsylvania State Hershey Medical Center. Jonathan is a graduate of AT Still University and is completing his residency in Anesthesia at UPMC, Lititz, Pennsylvania. A May 2021 wedding is planned.
DeBoer - Cunningham Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.