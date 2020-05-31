DeBoer - Cunningham Engagements

Linda Douglas Cunningham, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, along with Roger and Marlene DeBoer, of St. Cloud Minnesota, are pleased to announce the engagement of Lauren Cunningham to Jonathan DeBoer. Lauren is a graduate of Millersville University and Pennsylvania State University and is a Clinical Specialist in the field of Respiratory Therapy at Pennsylvania State Hershey Medical Center. Jonathan is a graduate of AT Still University and is completing his residency in Anesthesia at UPMC, Lititz, Pennsylvania. A May 2021 wedding is planned.

