Davies - Bjanes Engagements

Atle and Laura Bjanes of Lititz are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Bjanes, to Andrew Davies, son of Chris and Diane Davies of Lititz.

Emily is a 2012 graduate of Warwick High School and obtained a B.S. in Kinesiology at the University of Maryland. She graduated as a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Pittsburgh. She is a physical therapist at Concentra Medical Center in Capital Heights, Maryland.

Andrew is a 2013 graduate of Warwick High School and completed a B.S. in Building Science & Sustainable Design at Pennsylvania College of Technology. He obtained a Master of Architecture degree at the University of Maryland. He is employed as an architectural designer at Morgan Gick McBeath & Associates in Falls Church, Virginia.

A June 2020 wedding is planned.

