Daneker Fudge Engagement

We are pleased to announce the engagement of Emily Fudge, daughter of James and Janice Fudge, Eliot ME and Mitchell Daneker, son of Daniel and Carolyn Daneker, Lancaster, PA.
Emily graduated from Bay Shore High School in NY and then from the University of Delaware and is currently inspiring young minds as a 7th grade English teacher. Mitchell graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and then the University of Delaware with degrees in chemistry and chemical engineering. He is currently pursuing a PhD in chemical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. A December 2023 wedding is planned. The couple will live in Philadelphia.