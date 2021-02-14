Counts - Booher Engagements

Brian & Yvonne Booher of Boiling Springs, PA are announcing the engagement of their oldest daughter Megan Booher, to Samuel Counts, son of Tom Counts & Leigh Moser of Denver, PA.
Megan received her Bachelors of Science from Messiah College in 2018. She now works as an Operations Team Lead at Clark Associates in Lancaster, PA.
Samuel also received his Bachelors of Science from Messiah College in 2018. He is now a Project Assistant at Speedwell Construction in Manheim, PA.
An October wedding is planned in Carlisle, PA.