Bradley & Kara Conners (Myerstown, PA) and Brian & Patty McCafferty (Reinholds, PA) are excited to announce the engagement of their children, Layne Elizabeth Conners, and Brandon Lee McCafferty. Layne is a graduate of E.L.C.O. High School and HAAC, and is employed as a Cosmetologist at Hey Gorgeous! Hair Studio in Myerstown. Brandon is a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and HAAC and is employed as a Fabricator at CounterTech, Inc. in Stevens. Officially engaged on December 26, 2020, after a 4-year courtship, the happy couple is planning to be married on a date and in a location to be announced.
Conners - McCafferty Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.