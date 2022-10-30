Cohen Rodriguez Engagement

We are pleased to announce the engagement of Jeanne Rodriquez, daughter of Linda Naish, Seattle, WA. and Roland Rodriquez, Miami, FL. to David Cohen, Esq., son of Michael and Heidi Cohen, Lititz, Pa.
Jeanne graduated from the University of Washington and is employed by Wachtel, Lipton, Rosen and Katz Law of New York City. David graduated from Emory University and University of Pennsylvania Law School. He is employed by Alliant Insurance Services of New York City. A wedding in Seattle is planned in July, 2023. The couple will live in New York City.