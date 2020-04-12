Michael and Stephanie Clay of Lancaster are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Alexandra Caroline to Anthony Brian Campanile Jr., son of Tony and Diane Campanile of North Wildwood, NJ. Alexandra is a 2013 graduate of Hempfield H.S., Anthony is a 2014 graduate of the William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia. Alexandra and Anthony graduated from Johns Hopkins University with degrees in Biology and Economics, respectively. Alexandra is a clinical research coordinator at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia studying Friedreich ataxia. Anthony is a financial analyst for Holman Enterprises. The wedding is planned for June 26, 2021.
Campanile - Clay Engagements
