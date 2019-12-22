Bresch - Landis Engagements
Dean and Cindy Landis of Willow Street are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Danielle Landis to David Bresch. The bride-to-be is a graduate from Penn Manor High School. She is employed by Old Glory Express and Pioneer Milk Producers Cooperative as a bookkeeper and by PMSD as a Girls Soccer Varsity Assistant Coach. Mr. Bresch is the son of Mike and Tracy Bresch of Willow Street. He graduated from Penn Manor High School and Penn State University. He is employed at Hunter Truck Lancaster as a Parts Manager. A September 2020 wedding is planned.

