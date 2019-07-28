Melissa L. Karlson and Michael D. Bonneau are engaged. The two were engaged on July 4th at Scott's Family Resort in the Catskills of NY while attending the Mrs. Maisel weekend. She is the daughter of the late Conrad C. Karlson and the late Linda L. Bixler, of Reading. He is the son of Michael R. Bonneau and Gwen A. Bonneau, of Denver, PA
Bonneau - Karlson Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.
