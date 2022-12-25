Biada Gethner Engagement

Gwen B. Gethner and Charles W. Biada, of New Haven, Connecticut, announce their engagement. Gwen is the daughter of Marjorie R. Bardeen and Robert M. Gethner of Lancaster, Pa. Charles is the son of Charles and Irene Biada of Clinton, Conn.
Ms. Gethner is a graduate of Manheim Township High School, Smith College, Northampton, Ma. and the Columbia University School of Social Work, New York, N.Y. Mr. Biada graduated from Yale University in New Haven, Conn. Both were History majors. They met through singing Sacred Harp.
Ms. Gethner is a Licensed Clinical Social worker at Hope Academy, where she works with teenagers. Mr. Biada works for the Office of the Printer at Yale University.