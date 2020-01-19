Ronald and Linda Kemmerer of Kutztown are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Kacie to Daniel Berger, Jr., son of Daniel and Linda Berger of Lititz. Both Kacie and Danny attended Temple University. Kacie is a Marketing Assistant with Ten Thousand Villages, and Danny is an Associate Broker employed at US Commercial Realty. The couple resides in Lancaster. A Fall 2021 wedding is being planned.
Berger - Kemmerer Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.
