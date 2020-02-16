Christopher Becker and Jana Crow announce their recent engagement with their family and friends. The bride is the daughter of Jay (& Kim) Crow and Beth (& Richard) Ogdan. The groom is the son of Donald (& Becky) Becker and Marsha Heck (& John Shirk).
Becker - Crow Engagements
