Aungst - Delk Engagements

Dwight and Anne Aungst of Elizabethtown are happy to announce the engagement of their son, Samuel Aungst to Lauren Delk, daughter of Tom and Kathy Delk of Quakertown. Lauren is a 2015 graduate of Quakertown High School and a 2019 graduate of Messiah College. She is employed by the Carlisle Arts Learning Center as the Ceramics and Youth Programs Coordinator. Sam is a 2014 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School and is a 2018 graduate of Millersville University. He is contracted as a Software Developer for Naval Support Activity in Mechanicsburg. A September 2020 wedding is planned.

