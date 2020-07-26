John and Phyllis Ashline of Lancaster announce the engagement of their son, David to Elizabeth Hanniford, daughter of Neil and Sarah Hanniford of Carlisle. Elizabeth is a 2009 graduate of Boiling Springs High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. She is employed by Merakey at the Patricia Hillman Miller Campus in Crafton as Director of Physical Services. David is a 2009 graduate of Hempfield High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He is a Territory Sales Manger for Rusty Rail Brewery Company. A late summer 2021 wedding is planned.
Ashline - Hanniford Engagements
LNP Media Group, Inc.