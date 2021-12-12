Dunkle 65th

Doris and Gerald Dunkle of Strasburg were married November 9, 1956 in Bethlehem, PA. The Dunkles are parents of three beautiful daughters, Vicki, wife of Dan Edwards, Vonni, wife of Jesse Edwards and Valeri Shaver. The couple are proud grandparents of five loving girls, Chelsi, wife of Ryan Proffitt, Kristi, wife of Matt Herbener, Kayli Shaver, McKenna Edwards and Morgan Edwards. The couple have known each other since childhood, living in the village of Holtwood. Uncle Dunkle retired from Lancaster School District and Mimi retired from Lancaster General Hospital.
A family celebration anniversary dinner will be held at the Copper Hill restaurant, Millersville, PA