The children of Steven and Kathleen (Keiley) Duke happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Steve and Kate were married on January 8, 1972 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. They have been blessed with 3 daughters, Carly McPherson, married to Eddie, Mount Joy, PA, Allison LeVardi, Corinth, TX, and Megan Ondish, married to George, Stanhope, NJ. They enjoy being the grandparents to 5 wonderful grandchildren: Emma, Lucy, Ean, Jaxx, and Brookx. The family celebrated with a surprise 50th anniversary party in November with all their family and friends, where Steve and Kate had the opportunity to renew their wedding vows with Pastor Dave Kreider officiating.
We want to wish our parents many, many more years of wedded bliss. Congratulations, Mom and Dad! We love you!