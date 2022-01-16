Burtis-Hummer

Evan Burtis, Hellam, and Zelie-Marie Hummer, Leola, would like to announce their engagement. Mr. Burtis is the son of Jeff Burtis and Christina Lutz. He is a 2016 graduate of Penn Manor High School. He is employed by York Container as a Corrugator Dry End Stacker Operator. Miss Hummer is the daughter of Matthew and Rozalin Hummer. She is a 2016 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and a 2020 graduate of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA with a BS in Chemistry. She is currently a Chemistry PhD graduate student at Penn State University. A February 11, 2023 wedding is planned. Photo credits: Dianna Capka Photography.