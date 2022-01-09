Burkholder-Adams

Mr. & Mrs. William T. Adams of Coventry, CT and Mr. & Mrs. Robert L. Burkholder of Lancaster are happy to announce the engagement of their children, Abigail Anne Adams and Jordan Lee Burkholder.
Abigail is a 2009 graduate of Glastonbury High School and has a certificate from Connecticut Florists Assoc. Floral Design School. She is employed by Edmondson's Farm & Nursery in CT. Jordan is a 2012 graduate of Penn Manor High School. He is employed by The Frey Group, Quarryville as a Machine Operator.
A November 5, 2022 wedding is planned.