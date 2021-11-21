On November 21, 1971, Russ and Cheryl Burke said the following vows to each other- " I promise to stay with you, share with you, and see you through." The following 50 years have brought a life filled with music, travel adventures, and many people who made life interesting.
They have been blessed with two children: Chelsea Smith, wife of Michael, and Grant Burke, husband of Angela. Hayden, Carson and Reilly are amazing grandchildren who bring them great joy. A trip to Alaska in the spring will continue the celebration of a half century of love and life together.