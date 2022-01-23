Boyer 60th

Richard and Barbara Boyer (Dick and Barb) celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on January 20, 2022. They met as seniors at Manheim Township High School and were married January 20, 1962 and began their life together. Their love has continued until this day ~ and will continue in the time to come as they go through life together. They are best friends and lifetime partners.
Dick was a teacher and guidance counselor and Barb was a teacher until the children arrived. She then spent 29 years working in various areas of banking. They live at Landis Homes Retirement Community and have been members of Calvary Church since 1978. They are grateful the Lord brought them together and has blessed their marriage for these past 60 years.
They have three children: Christine DeLong, married to Jeff; and Ken and Sue. They have 2 grandsons, Martin & Brendan and 2 step-grandsons, William and Ryan