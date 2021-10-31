Blardone 55th Anniversary

Chuck and Carol Blardone celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on October 29. They met at their friends’ party in 1965 in Philadelphia and married the following year.
They moved to East Hempfield Township in 1990 when Chuck became Plant Engineer for Wyeth Laboratories’ Marietta facility. Carol worked part-time for a software design company and was active in volunteer groups.
They both enjoy traveling, gardening and being together. Chuck is a Pennsylvania Railroad historian, editing a PRR quarterly magazine and dozens of books, authoring several of them. Carol enjoys vegetable and flower gardening, sharing its bounty with family and friends. Her homemade jellies, relishes and pickles are favorites.
They have two daughters, Miriam, who lives in California with her husband Andy and C & C’s granddaughters, Izzy and Eva. Their younger daughter, Paula, keeps the old folks entertained at home.
They look forward to sharing adventures in the years ahead.