The following have recorded their marriages in Lancaster County Courthouse:
Matthew Benjamin Eddolls, of 13 Rose Acre, Basildon, United Kingdom, and Christine Jane Puterbaugh, of 24 Dawkins Drive, East Earl. Eddolls’ parents are Mark Eddolls and Susan Harding. Puterbaugh’s parents are Nyles and Leticia Puterbaugh.
Andrew Ross Dangin, of 207 Monument Ave., Apt. 8, Malvern, and Morgan Lee Hess, same address. Dangin’s parents are Andreas and Kathryn Dangin. Hess’ parents are John and Rebecca Hess.
Mark W. Kirkpatrick, of 96 Moyer Road, Telford, and Vickie S. Gempp, same address. Kirkpatrick’s parents are Jane Kirkpatrick and the late John Kirkpatrick. Gempp’s parents are Paul and Judith Bohn.
Brian Joseph Eckenrode, of 32 N. Charlotte St., and Amanda Lauren Dash, same address. Eckenrode’s parents are Joseph and Elizabeth Eckenrode. Dash’s parents are Douglas and Danielle Dash.
Daniel Richard Roehm, of 2756 Den Mill Drive, and Logan Alexis Ross, of 1023 Janet Ave. Roehm’s parents are John and Karen Roehm. Ross’ parents are Michael and Tawnie Ross.
Yia Kha, of 5754 Glen Oaks Drive, Narvon, and Bee Kha, same address. Yia Kha’s father is the late Yong Koa. Bee Kha’s parents are the late Saychue Yang and the late Houa Lee.
Nicholas James Farlow, of 2554 Cornwall Road, Lebanon, and Mollie Kat Rohrer, same address. Farlow’s parents are Jared and Renee Farlow. Rohrer’s parents are Timothy and Laurie Rohrer.
Zachary N. Catalfano, of 2 S. Second St., Box 168, Bainbridge, and Latlin Bree Carter, same address. Catalfano’s parents are Dominic and Laurie Catalfano. Carter’s parents are Shawn Carter Sr. and Barbara Fogelsager.
John Matthew Benjamin Minnis, of 610 N. Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, and Amanda Noel Peoples-Wallace, of 319 Old Danville Highway, Northumberland. Minnis’ parents are Michael and Sandra Minnis. Peoples-Wallace’s parents are Mark and Linda Graybill.
Friedrich N. Miller, of 1074 Shane Drive SW, Sugarcreek, Ohio, and Renita Joy Stoltzfus, of 37 Skyview Drive, Honey Brook. Miller’s parents are Paul and and Miriam Miller. Stoltzfus’ parents are David and Leah Stoltzfus.
Tanner John Erisman, of 566 Frogtown Road, Pequea, and Crystal Leanne Good, same address. Erisman’s parents are John and Marchelle Erisman. Good’s parents are Clifford and Cheryl Good.
Colby A. Wilber, of 8 Rock St., Bangor, Maine, and Korrisa Joy Cassel, of 16 Brethern Chruch Road, Leola. Wilber’s parents are Robert and Carol Wilbur. Cassel’s parents are Jere and Juanita Cassel.
David Jay Ferguson, of 5 W. Ann St., Lombard, Ill., and Melissa Bethany Davis, of 101 Sunrise Ave. Ferguson’s parents are Larry and Debra Ferguson. Davis’ parents are Paul Davis Sr. and Mary Cronin.
Edward Lee Burke, of 341 Kelly Ave., Ephrata, and Sarah S. Bernot, same address. Burke’s parents are the late Donald Max Burke and the late Emma Catherine Burke. Bernot’s parents are the late James Sperow Steck and the late Rachel Viola Steck.
Guiseppe Pino Amato, of 181 Northridge Drive, Landisville, and Kelsey Marie Hohman, of 764 Southwest Drive, Landisville. Amato’s parents are Tracey Ann Snyder and the late Girolamo Amato. Hohman’s parents are John William and Barbara Jean Hohman.
Joshua Michael Schellhammer, of 719 Old Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, and Kristi Leigh Miller, same address. Schellhammer’s parents are Michael Schellhammer and the late Kate Hammer. Miller’s parents are William and Melody Miller.
Tyler Nathan Krime, of 403 Mount Sidney Road, and Miriah Jane Kauffman, of 220 White Oak Circle, Lebanon. Kime’s parents are Joel and Michelle Kime. Kauffman’s parents are David and Deborah Kauffman.
Ross H. Fichthorn, of 861 Clearview Ave., Apt. 339, Ephrata, and Laura L. Petrosky, of 335 W. Main St., Adamstown. Fichthorn’s parents are the late Samuel Fichthorn and the late Hazel Fichthorn.
Charles Henry Hollinger IV, of 664 Foal Court, and Gillian Leigh Mack, same address. Hollinger’s parents are Charles III and Rachel Hollinger. Mack’s parents are Eric and Sharon Mack.
Marc Joseph Lanza, of 479 Indian Rock Circle, Elizabethtown, and Sarah Ann Snavely, same address. Lanza’s parents are Joseph Lanza and Jean Retherford. Snavely’s parents are Keith Snavely and Judith Richards.
Alexander William King, of 2521 Grove Ave., Unit 2, Richmond, Va., and Sara Elizabeth Waltman, same address. King’s parents are William and Kimberly King. Waltman’s parents are Ronald Waltman and Kimberly Krawizcki.
Jason Scott Reiner, of 2059 Thoroughbred Lane, and Abby Virginia Fillgrove, of 1690 State St., East Petersburg. Reiner’s mother is Patricia Reiner. Fillgrove’s parents are Kevin and Anna Fillgrove.
Alex Michael Koser, of 507 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, and Emily Marie Hershey, of 500 Florin Ave., Mount Joy. Koser’s parents are Roxanne Koser and the late Abraham Koser. Hershey’s parents are Stephen and Heidi Hershey.
Brandon Paul Berger, of 13 Lawndale Road, Reading, and Abigail Jane Kramer, of 25 Wesson Court, Mifflintown. Berger’s parents are Brian Berger and Rebecca Hinsey. Kramer’s parents are Michael and Nancy Kramer.
Ethan Robert Millhouse, of 557 Union St., Apt. 5, Columbia, and Jenna Pentz Eckman, same address. Millhouse’s parents are James Millhouse and Diana Ruiz. Eckman’s parents are Darrin and Rebecca Eckman.
Blair David Craine III, of 1101 Drager Road, Columbia, and Lisa M. Nace, same address. Craine’s parents are Leah Craine and the late Blaine Craine Jr. Nace’s parents are Mary Grim and the late Norman Grim.
Quinn Patrick Houser, of 1814 Spring Ridge Lane, and Erin Lynn Callanan, same address. Houser’s parents are Timothy and Lynne Houser. Callanan’s parents are Robert and Jacqueline Callanan,
Daniel Francis Walsh, of 453 Long Meadow Road, and Laurel Anne Hill, same address. Walsh’s parents are Gerald Francis and Doreen Janice Walsh. Hill’s parents are David Vern and Deborah Anne Hill.
John R. Huber, of 22 W. Millport Road, Lititz, and Anna W. Reimer, of 200 Northside Court, Apt. 212, Akron. Huber’s parents are the late John S. Huber and the late Viola Huber. Reimer’s parents are the late Michael N. Wenger and the late Jennie S. Wenger.
Jordan A. Roberts, of 411 Rockwood Drive, Elizabethtown, and Pamela M. Craddock, of 178 Stonemill Drive, Elizabethtown. Roberts’ parents are Stephen and Judy Roberts. Craddock’s parents are William and Marie Craddock.
Jason Haines Shertzer, of 724 Dorsea Road, and Angela Marie Meyer, same address. Shertzer’s parents are Carolyn L. Shertzer and the late Daniel H. Shertzer. Meyer’s parents are Joseph M. and Patricia Meyer.
Mitchell Eustace Copeland, of 2728 Fynamore Lane, Downingtown, and Madelyn Rose Wadlinger, of 1008 Chestnut St., Honey Brook. Copeland’s parents are Jay and Maryellen Copeland. Wadlinger’s parents are Joseph and Marybeth Wadlinger.
Shane Andrew Collier, of 1760 Second Ave., Apt. 6B, New York, N.Y., and Mary Dianna Roth, same address. Collier’s parents are Andrew Sr. and Kathleen Collier. Roth’s parents are Harry and Mary Roth.
Douglas J. Knipple Jr., of 1131 Loop Drive, Harrisburg, and Vanessa Celeste Musser, of 85 Morning Glory Lane, Manheim. Knipple’s parents are Douglas and Sherri Knipple. Musser’s parents are Charles Jr. and Dawn Musser.