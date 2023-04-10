Births logo

ALLGYER, Jason and Martha (Lapp), Coatesville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 5.

FISHER, Halee, Paradise, and Nathan C. Immel, Georgetown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 3.

GOODMUTH, Jakob and Carolyn McKalps, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 3.

HARTRANFT, Michael L. and Linnea, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 1.

LEONARD, Jean Claudy and Roodeline (Meticien), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 2.

PEARSON, Christopher and Theadora Mahaffey, Palmyra, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 3.

ZIMMERMAN, Devon R. and Krista J. (Shirk), Denver, a son and daughter, , at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, March 18.

