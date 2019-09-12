BEILER, Melvin S. and Emma (King), Quarryville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 9.
BROSSMAN, Matthew and Jaime (Hintz), Mount Joy, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 6.
DUBBS, Brandon and Katherine (Freeman), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 9.
KING, Allen and Amanda (Stoltzfus), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 10.
KING, Eli S. and Mary (Stoltzfus), Gap, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept . 10.
LAPP, David and Rachel (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 9.
SPECHT, Stephen, and Abigail L. Mearing, East Petersburg, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 8.
STOLTZFUS, John Omar and Sadie Zook (Lapp), Gap, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Sept. 23.
STOLTZFUS, John and Fannie K. (Esh), Lancaster, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Sept. 11.